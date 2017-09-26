Senate Republicans said Tuesday they no longer plan to vote on the Graham-Cassidy bill that would have dismantled ObamaCare, after several GOP senators said they would not support the measure.

The decision apparently was made in a closed-door meeting. Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., shook his head and said “no” when asked about plans for a vote.

The setback marks the end for the latest drive to overturn the law, a promise the GOP has made to voters for seven years.

The latest iteration of the bill was sponsored by GOP Sens. Bill Cassidy,of Louisiana and Lindsey Graham, of South Carolina. But opposition from at least three Republican senators in the narrowly-divided Senate sunk the measure’s chances. Democrats were unified in their opposition.

The deal would have given block grants to states to allow them to craft their own unique plan to administer a federally backed health care plan.

The GOP-led House this spring passed an ObamaCare repeal-and-replace measure. But the Republican-controlled Senate has since failed several times, including a final floor vote in July in which Arizona GOP Sen. John McCain cast the deciding no vote. McCain also opposed the latest measure.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.