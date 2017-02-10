Senators could welcome return of Anderson vs. Isles

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators could finally be getting their No. 1 goaltender back for Saturday afternoon’s home game against the New York Islanders.

The decision is now solely in the hands of Craig Anderson, who hasn’t played in the more than two months he’s been by his wife’s side as she battles cancer.

“Is he able to be in the net physically?” coach Guy Boucher said after Friday’s practice. “One hundred percent. But right now, it’s for him (mentally) if he’s ready to go.”

The Islanders (24-18-10) have been on fire under new coach Doug Weight. Since he replaced the fired Jack Capuano, they have gone 7-1-2, including a 3-1 victory over Philadelphia on Thursday that inched them to within one point of the Flyers and two of the Boston Bruins in the race for a wild-card spot.

“We dug ourselves a big hole in the first 2 1/2 months,” Weight said after the win over Philly. “Now it’s got to be playoff time for us every game.”

The biggest difference the coaching change has brought is a more aggressive forecheck, said captain John Tavares.

“We spent a lot of time in the beginning of the year defending,” Tavares said. “That takes a lot of energy out of you.”

Anderson, who has been practicing with the team since the All-Star break, was last in a game on Dec. 5. Before taking leave, he compiled a 12-6-1 record with a 2.46 goals against average and .924 save percentage.

“He has played some unreal hockey for us,” forward Zack Smith said. “He exudes confidence and calmness when he is in the net. He never gets too emotional, he’s a pretty level headed guy to have around the room.

“When you need leadership, that’s the quality you look for.”

If Anderson doesn’t start, he could serve as backup to Mike Condon, who kept the Senators (28-18-6) afloat in the playoff race with 27 consecutive appearances. After a one-game break, Condon returned to make 31 saves as the Senators posted a slump-stomping 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

Condon, who the Senators acquired for a late-round pick from the Pittsburgh Penguins in November, is now 16-9-5.

Expected to start in goal for the Islanders is Thomas Greiss, who has gone 7-1-1 in his last nine decisions and is 17-8-3 on the season.

The Senators have a 25-10-5-3 all-time record against the Islanders in Ottawa. The two teams have met once this season, on Dec. 18 in Brooklyn, when the Senators broke a tie by scoring four unanswered goals in the final 25 minutes for a 6-2 victory.

Stone, who scored the winner on Thursday, had a three-point night against the Islanders, as did Smith.

After the game in Ottawa, the Islanders return home to play the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday. The Senators are off until Tuesday, when they round out a four-game homestand by entertaining the Buffalo Sabres.