Senators fall to Rangers, 4-3

The Ottawa Senators came out flying in this one, taking a 2-0 lead three minutes into the game. The Senators would lead 2-0 and then 3-1, but were unable to extend their winning streak past four as the New York Rangers ended their 2 game losing skid.

Mark Borowiecki would score his first of the season, with a shot from the left point, just 2 minutes into the game. Mike Hoffman and J.G Pageau had the assists. Borowiecki hadn’t taken a shot on net prior to this game since December 10th.

A minute later, Zack Smith shoveled a lose puck into the net, making it 2 nothing for the Sens. Mark Stone and Captain Erik Karlsson had the helpers.

Nick Holden would get the Rangers on the board at 11:37 mark in the first.

Then Cody Ceci would get is his first of the year off a blast from the face-off circle. Mike Hoffman and J.G Pageau grabbed their second assists of the game on the marker, which was Ceci’s first in 36 games.

The Senators took a 3-1 lead into the first Intermission.

In the second Derek Stepan got a pair to tie the game at three.

Tempers flared early in the third when Mark Stone took exception to a Jimmy Vesey hit on Derick Brassard. Both Vesey and Stone dropped the gloves for the first time in their NHL careers.

http://www.hockeyfights.com/fights/135580

Nick Holden stuffed the puck in at the side of the net for his second of the game and the game winner.

Mike Condon allowed 4 goals on 25 shots for a .840 SV%.

 

Three Stars

1stNick Holden

2ndDerek Stepan

3rdMike Hoffman.

Next Game: The Senators host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Daniel Alfredsson will have his jersey retired prior to puck drop.

