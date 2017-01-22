Senior Bowl Was A Huge Step For Wentz

It’s been nothing but football for Carson Wentz over the past 15 months or so.

It started in late August 2015, as Wentz led the North Dakota State Bison into their season opener. From October 17 until early January, it was rehabbing a broken wrist that he suffered against South Dakota. Then, it was the National Championship win over Jacksonville State, and right into the pre-draft process.

He arrived in Philadelphia in late April to begin a remarkable rookie season, which started with a preseason rib injury, included him being named the starting quarterback just eight days before the start of the season, and ended with being the most successful individual rookie passer in Eagles history.

But now, it’s time for some well-earned rest.

“I’ll probably fight the urge to touch a football here for three or four weeks at least. I’m kind of just playing that by ear,” Wentz said after the season came to a conclusion. “I haven’t had a ton of time to think about the offseason that’s about to start here. Once I’m out of here, I’ll kind of get a chance to reflect a little bit, but I definitely have to take some time off, mentally and physically. It’s been a long haul, from my college season to all the pre-draft process to this long season. It’s been a lot fun and I’ve learned a lot, but it’s definitely been physically and mentally taxing.”

Perhaps one of the biggest steps in that pre-draft process for Wentz was his appearance at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. As the Senior Bowl practices get set to start this week, it’s interesting to see just how big of an effect it had on Wentz’s draft stock.

Wentz’s championship-level playing tape elevated him toward the top of most quarterback rankings, but there were some around the league who felt that he still had much to prove in drills and game action with an increased level of talent around him.

“Wentz has an NFL-style skill-set with his physical tools and intelligence, but the missing variable is experience against top competition,” wrote Dane Brugler of CBS Sports. “In my opinion, he has solidified himself as a first-round player, but his performance in Mobile will go a long way in determining just how high in the first round he will be drafted.”

As it turned out, Wentz lived up to all of the hype and delivered a highly impressive week in front of NFL coaches and scouts in Mobile. He proved to not only be the top quarterback in attendance, but perhaps one of the best players regardless of position. He played just one quarter in the Senior Bowl game itself, but his week of practice and interviews proved to teams – like the Eagles – that Wentz had the potential to be a franchise-changing quarterback.

“It was just fun,” Wentz said on the sideline during the game in an interview with NFL Network’s Alex Flanagan. “There were some good (defensive backs), a lot of SEC guys out there who can fly around and make some plays. It was fun to just get out there and play and compete.

“The biggest thing is, no matter if you’re coming from the SEC or FCS, Division II, Division III, you have to make a jump. The speed of the game is going to come that much faster. Obviously this is a step, but it’s going to get even faster than this, so everyone has to adjust and I think I’m more than capable of proving that and I’m ready for it.”

Wentz was more than ready for it.

In his first three NFL games, he led the Eagles to a perfect record which included a 34-3 victory over Pittsburgh, a team playing Sunday for a spot in Super Bowl LI. He was named the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Month for September. He hit some bumps in the road in the middle of the season, but when all was said and done, Wentz threw for 3,782 yards and set the Eagles’ franchise and NFL rookie record for completions with 379.

The North Dakota State product has a long way to go on his road to being a great NFL quarterback. He hasn’t been able to quite wrap his head around his whirlwind of a year, but there’s no doubting that his appearance in Mobile at the Senior Bowl helped set the tone for a successful rookie season in Philadelphia.

“I definitely need to take some time to reflect. A year ago at this time, my life was crazy different with how many things have changed and all that transpired in terms of this season,” Wentz said after the 2016 season. “I definitely need to take some time to reflect and look back at all the crazy things that happened in my life.”

Our coverage of the 2017 Senior Bowl starts on Monday, with Fran Duffy and I reporting on all the action from Mobile as we get an up-close look at some potential future Eagles.