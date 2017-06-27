Senior Russian lawmaker accuses US of provocation over Syria

A senior Russian lawmaker has dismissed the United States’ warning about a potential chemical weapons attack in Syria as “provocation.”

In a stern warning to Syrian President Bashar Assad Monday night, the White House claimed “potential” evidence that Syria was preparing for another chemical weapons attack.

Assad had denied responsibility for the April 4 attack in the rebel-held Idlib province that killed dozens of people, and Russia, Assad’s key backer, sided with him. Days later, President Donald Trump launched a retaliatory cruise missile strike on a Syrian government-controlled air base.

Frants Klintsevich, first deputy chairman of the defense and security committee at the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, on Tuesday accused the United States of “preparing a new attack on the positions of Syrian forces.”

In comments to state-owned RIA Novosti, he added: “Preparations for a new cynical and unprecedented provocation are underway.”