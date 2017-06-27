Senior Ukrainian intelligence officer killed in car bombing

A senior Ukrainian military intelligence officer was killed in a car bombing in the country’s capital Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The Defense Ministry identified the victim as Col. Maxim Shapoval of the Chief Directorate of Ukrainian military intelligence. Ukrainian media reported that Shapoval was chief of military intelligence’s special forces.

Police said the car’s driver was killed instantly. Photos from the scene showed the mangled vehicle in the middle of a Kiev intersection. Two passers-by were slightly injured, police said.

The unidentified explosive device was either attached to the bottom of the car or planted inside, Kiev regional police chief Andriy Kryshchenko told the 112 television channel.

Investigators were treating the explosion as a terror attack.