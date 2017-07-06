Sentencing set for Ohio man accused of plotting attack in US

A judge has scheduled an August sentencing for an Ohio man who pleaded guilty to plotting a U.S. attack after receiving overseas training.

Court documents say Columbus resident Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud (ab-dee-RAH’-mahn shayk moh-HAH’-mud) pleaded guilty in August 2015 to supporting terrorism and making false statements to authorities.

Federal prosecutors say Mohamud received training in 2014 on weapons, combat and tactics in Syria, and then returned to the U.S. with a plan to kill military officers or others in uniform.

Prosecutors say Mohamud also researched places to carry out attacks.

Federal Judge James Graham on Wednesday set sentencing for Aug. 18.

Mohamud’s attorney has said all sides have worked hard to come up with a fair resolution.