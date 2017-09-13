Serena reveals her baby

Serena Williams shared a picture of her newborn daughter on social media Wednesday.

The tennis champ and her fiance Alexis Ohanian introduced their infant, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, to fans via YouTube with a video titled, “Hello, world.”

The video is a montage of the expectant parents showing the different stages of the pregnancy — from an early ultrasound, decorating their nursery, and then Williams cradling Alexis in her arms at the hospital.

The 35-year-old said, “So we’re leaving the hospital after six, seven days. It’s been a long time, but we had a lot of complications, but look who we got, we got a baby girl.”

Baby Alexis was born September 1st weighing 6 lbs 14 oz.

Williams and Ohanian, who is the founder of Reddit, got engaged in December, 2016.