Serena Williams announces engagement to Reddit co-founder

Serena Williams announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian on her Reddit account. She caps off a fantastic 2016 with the announcement.

Serena Williams is in the news again.

2016 ends for the American tennis superstar with her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The two have kept their relationship relatively quiet until now.

Williams wrote a short poem announcing the engagment and Ohanian confirmed on his own social media accounts saying, “She said yes.”

The couple has reportedly been dating since late 2015 and were engaged in Rome, where they first met. The Reddit post went as follows:

“I came home/A little late/Someone had a bag packed for me/And a carriage awaited/Destination: Rome/To escort me to my very own ‘charming’/Back to where our stars first collided/And now it was full circle/At the same table we first met by chance/This time he made it not by chance/But by choice/Down on one knee/He said 4 words/And/r/isaidyes.”

Serena Williams is a fan favorite in tennis.

She has largely dominated the sport of women’s tennis for more than a decade. After defeating world No. 1 Angelique Kerber to win Wimbledon for the 7th time in her career, Williams caps off what was already a phenomenal tennis year with this great personal announcement.

The tennis world congratulates the couple and looks forward to seeing Williams back on the court in the coming weeks. With the Australian Open just around the corner, Williams has a chance to add to her career Grand Slam titles.

