Serena Williams: new favorite to win Australian Open

Serena Williams is the current favorite to win the women’s singles title at the 2017 Australian Open. She has 6 career titles at the tournament.

Williams finished 2016 ranked No. 2 behind German superstar Angelique Kerber. The German tennis player overtook Williams for the top ranking after Williams ended her season early due to injury.

Now, Williams is aiming to bounce back at the 2017 Australian Open.

Williams is a six-time winner at the Australian Open. She last won the title at Melbourne Park in 2015. Kerber on the other hand is the defending champion. The two faced one another in the finals during the 2016 Australian Open where Kerber won in 3 sets 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.



2017 could easily shape up to be a rematch between Williams and Kerber.

While Williams is the odds on favorite to win the first major tournament of the season, Kerber is a close second. The German has momentum coming off what was the best WTA season of her career.

Williams, however, has a lot to prove. At 35-years-old, the American is chasing the all-time record for most women’s singles Grand Slams. She is just two titles shy of the record and is aiming to make it happen on the 2017 WTA Tour.

The 2017 Australian Open is just weeks away. The early major tournament could prove to set the tone for who will be the player to beat on the WTA Tour this coming season.

