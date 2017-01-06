Serena Williams shows off massive ring after engagement to Reddit co-founder

After tennis champion Serena Williams announced that she was engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, naturally there was clamor to see a ring.

So the 22-time Grand Slam tennis champion teased her fans with a post of this delectable hardware …

… before posting (on Reddit, of course), this shot of herself with Ohanian on what looks like a street in Rome — posing in a pair of Nikes on her feet and a massive bauble on her left ring finger like some modern Cinderella tale:

And while it’s no taco ring, guess it’ll have to do.