Sergio Garcia Takes the Dubai Desert Classic Hardware Home

Sergio Garcia claimed his 30th career victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. He wants more!

Sergio Garcia dominated the European Tour’s Omega Dubai Desert Classic. His wire-to-wire -19 victory was a classic El Niño demonstration of championship-level play. As an early run-up to the season’s first major, Garcia’s play was also an impressive warm-up for what’s to come.

Reflecting on his Dubai victory, Garcia well-understands the importance of momentum.

It’s a great start to the year so we’re going to try to keep going the same way. – Sergio Garcia

Despite the suspension of 2nd round play and conditions that challenged the entire Dubai Desert Classic field, Garcia never faltered. He opened with a 65 on Thursday, fought his way through the howling desert wind on Friday, and entered the final round on Sunday with a 3-shot lead.

A bogey-free 69 on Sunday got Sergio Garcia his 12th European Tour title and 30th world-wide victory.

Henrik Stensen put some pressure on Garcia during the final rounds with birdies on the 13th and 14th holes but it wasn’t enough to deny the Spaniard his win. Garcia fought back, producing a breathtaking up-and-down on the 16th. Stenson’s birdie on the 18th narrowed the gap but in the end Sergio glided to his 3-shot triumph over the Swede.

More from Pro Golf Now

Garcia’s victory extends Spain’s run the Dubai Desert Classic. Seve Ballesteros, José María Olazábal, Miguel Ángel Jiménez, Alvaro Quiros and Rafa Cabrera Bello have all hoisted the trophy as well.

Could this be the year that 37-year old Sergio Garcia finally becomes a Major champion? It’s the win that has eluded him since her stormed onto the European Tour as a cocky 19-year old in 1999.

El Niño is no lightweight. He’s played on 5 victorious Ryder Cup teams. Garcia has finished runner-up in 3 Major championships, the 1999 and 2008 PGA Championship and the 2007 Open, but he wants more.

The hunger is still there . . . I still want to keep achieving things . . . keep giving myself chances at winning tournaments, winning Majors and then just give the best that I have got in me. – Sergio Garcia

Garcia will have his first opportunity this season to join the ranks of Major champions in April at The Masters. It’s a tournament that has plagued him in recent years. His best finish at Augusta, a T4, came in 2004 and with the exception of a T8 finish in 2013, he hasn’t made the front page of the Augusta leaderboard for more than a decade.

Still, Sergio Garcia, like his frequent nemesis Tiger Woods, remains hopeful that he can overcome age and prevail against today’s young guns, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Jason Day, and Dustin Johnson.

This article originally appeared on