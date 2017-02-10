Sergio Perez has given his support to an initiative launched by the Mexican GP organizers in the light of President Donald Trump’s plans to have a wall built between his home country and the USA.

In backing the #BridgesNotWalls campaign and participating in a photo shoot, the Force India driver is keen to point out that the race has quickly been established as a successful event that welcomes overseas visitors.

“World class international events such as the Mexican GP provide an excellent opportunity to showcase to the world what the Mexican people are capable of achieving when we work together,” he said in a statement.

“Through this unique global platform, Mexico has been shown as a warm and welcoming destination. The 2015 and 2016 races were award winning, 2017 promises to be even more memorable.”