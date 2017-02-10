Sergio Ramos dunked a basketball and called out LeBron James on Instagram

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has crossed the boundaries of sports and called out NBA superstar LeBron James. Ramos, who apparently fancies himself a bit of a basketball fan, posted a slow-motion video of himself rising up and dunking a basketball on Instagram earlier this week.

Alongside the one-handed flush, Ramos captioned the video with a shout out to the three-time NBA champion.

“Can you top that, @kingjames?” Obviously, Ramos knows that James can top that. Quite easily, in fact. This is like solving an addition problem and then jokingly saying, “Whatcha got, Stephen Hawking?” It’s all in good fun.

The angle of the video is a bit curious, though. It doesn’t look like Ramos uses a trampoline or that the hoop isn’t at a regulation height … but can we really be sure? The NBA All-Star Game will be held next weekend, with the dunk contest on Feb. 18th. If Ramos is serious, he could try and get a special exemption to join the field and show off his skills.

Alas, Los Blancos have a match against Espanyol that day. Oh well. Ramos can always call up LBJ superfan Paul Pogba for a game of one-on-one in the summer.