Police in Tokyo have announced the arrest of an accused serial underwear thief who reportedly swiped more than 1,000 women’s undergarments over a span of two decades.

Yasushi Kobayashi, 61, was arrested after he was caught on surveillance footage taking nine items that were hung out to dry at a costume rental shop in mid-April, police announced Tuesday, according to Japan Today.

Police said the deliveryman admitted to the charge and revealed he had been stealing women’s undergarments for the past 30 years because he liked wearing them, Japan Today reported, citing Fuji TV.

CHICKENS FREED AFTER TRUCK CRASH

A police search of his home turned up more than 1,000 pieces of women’s underwear and clothing.

Kobayashi reportedly told Fuji TV that he would steal lingerie and underwear from balcony clotheslines and coin-operated washing machines along his delivery route.

Click for more from Japan Today.