Serie B star delivers on promise to get Twitter logo tattooed on his body

Twitter bets are rampant, but people are rarely held to them. (For a recent example, do a Twitter search for “If the Falcons lose I will” and see how many folks stuck to their proclamations.)

So, regular people get a pass, but when you’re famous and you make a promise you had better deliver. Italian forward Amato Ciciretti delivered. Ciciretti, who stars for Serie B outfit Benevento, posted a video at the turn of the new year promising something bold if his video received 500 retweets.

Benvenuti sul mio profilo ufficiale! Se raggiungerò 500 retweet mi tatuerò il logo di Twitter! ⚽️🐥 pic.twitter.com/SHy6jFQSPq — Amato Ciciretti (@Ciciretti) December 31, 2016

Roughly translated, the caption for the tweet reads: “Welcome to my official profile! If I reach 500 retweets I’ll get a tattoo of the Twitter logo!” It was his first tweet on the social media platform, and it was a doozy. Well, sure enough, the video received well over 500 retweets.

Ciciretti kept his word:

“Promise kept!” the caption reads. Indeed, Amato, indeed. Gambling on only 500 retweets seems like an oversight for the 23-year-old, but he seems to be fully on board with it. Hopefully, his handle never changes … or things could get awkward.