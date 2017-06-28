Service dog saves owner from Arizona house fire

A golden retriever saved its owner by waking him up when a fire

broke out in their Arizona home Monday night, investigators said.

The man is in his 50s and was asleep inside. The Tuscon Fire Department reported the home had no working smoke alarms inside, Tuscon News Now reported.

The dog, Halo, woke up its owner and both were able to get outside safely.

Teens playing with sparklers apparently started the fire, the Arizona Daily Star reported.

Tuscon police were on their way to a different service call and rushed to the house when they noticed flames going up.

The fire, which began in the backyard, according to investigators, spread first to the shed before heading to the house.