Sessions expands program to combat crime on tribal lands

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has announced plans to allow more tribal nations to tap into national information systems to fight crime and bolster relationships with Native America.

His announcement on Tuesday is part of a broader program to support anti-crime efforts on reservations from the Puget Sound area of Washington state to the Adirondacks in New York.

Law enforcement officials on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in Montana began training this week on accessing the federal data.

Fort Peck is among 10 tribal regions that will join nine other tribes that can already tap into the databases as part of the program launched by the Obama administration in 2015.

Fort Peck authorities hope the resources will help them deal with a meth problem and other crimes.