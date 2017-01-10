Sessions Says He Would Recuse Himself From Clinton Investigations

Sen. Jeff Sessions, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to be attorney general, said Tuesday he would recuse himself from investigations related to Hillary Clinton if he is confirmed. Congressional Republicans have said they will continue to investigate Clinton’s use of a private server. Sessions, an Alabama Republican, supported Trump during the campaign and was critical of Clinton. During the campaign, Trump suggested Clinton should be jailed over her use of the server. But he said after he won he didn’t want to continue with an investigation.

