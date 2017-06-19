Seth Rollins is on the cover of WWE 2K18

2K Games revealed the cover star for WWE 2K18 Monday, and it’s former WWE Champion Seth Rollins.

In a cover reveal video, Rollins infiltrates a warehouse full of classic WWE memorabilia and destroys artifacts such as Ric Flair’s jacket and Mankind’s mask before beheading a statue of Andre The Giant. Landing the cover could have some storyline significance in the coming months, as well.

A teaser for WWE 2K17 teased a Brock Lesnar-Goldberg feud which culminated in real life at WrestleMania 33. Goldberg was the special pre-order character for the game, while Lesnar was the cover star.