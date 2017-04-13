Seven-Run Sun Third Sinks Shorebirds in Home Opener

SALISBURY, MD – Behind a seven-run third inning, the Hagerstown Suns spoiled the Delmarva Shorebirds’ return to Arthur W. Perdue Stadium, winning 12-3 on Thursday night in front of an Opening Night crowd of 3,674.

With the game tied 1-1 after two, Daniel Johnson led off the top of the third with a solo home run to right. Blake Perkins and Carter Kieboom followed with singles, and Perkins came home on a Juan Soto groundout. Kieboom scored by beating a throw home on a Sheldon Neuse groundball, then after a popout and a walk, Anderson Franco knocked in two with a double, sending Delmarva starter Matthias Dietz to the showers.

Tres Parerra then teed off on new pitcher Francisco Jimenez, crushing a two-run homer to cap the scoring and make it 8-1 for the Suns (6-2).

The Shorebirds (2-6) got two back in the bottom of the fourth as Jake Ring belted a two-run, two-out double. Hagerstown countered with one in the fifth on a Parerra sac fly and two in the sixth on a Soto RBI single and run-scoring double play, making it 11-3 for the visitors.

Jake Noll made it an even dozen for the Suns with a solo home run in the top of the ninth. Delmarva showed fight in their half of the ninth, though. Chris Clare led off by taking a pitch to the left leg, then Ring clubbed his second double of the game to bring Clare home. Daniel Fajardo dropped a soft liner into right center to score Ring and give the game its final margin. Hagertown then secured the win on a double play and flyout.

Kyle Simonds (1-0) won the game for the Suns in relief, pitching 3.1 innings and giving up one run on four hits. He walked none and struck out six on 59 pitches. Dietz (0-1) took the loss after giving up seven runs on five hits in 2.2 innings.

Hagerstown starter Carlos Acevedo left the game with two outs in the fourth with an apparent injury. He finished his 3.2 innings with two runs and two hits against.

Dietz struck out the side in the top of the first and Acevedo handled the Shorebirds 1-2-3 in the bottom of the frame. Neuse led off the top of the second with a walk and went to second on a sac bunt, eventually scoring on a Nick Banks RBI single.

In the bottom of the second, back-to-back doubles by Collin Woody and Preston Palmeiro put men on second and third with nobody out. Woody scored on a balk to even the score, but Palmeiro was thrown out at the plate on a soft grounder. The Shorebirds got a runner to third thanks to the second balk of the inning, but a Fajardo groundout ended the threat.

Ring paced the Delmarva attack, going 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run, and three RBIs. Shaw finished 2-for-3 with a run.

Kieboom led the way for Hagerstown with a 3-for-5 night, including a double and two runs. Perkins, Banks, Barrera, and Johnson each had two hits.

The Shorebirds will look to draw even with the Suns on Friday night as lefty Travis Seabrooke (0-1, 27.00) squares off with fellow southpaw McKenzie Mills (1-0, 1.80). Gametime is 7:05 p.m. with gates opening an hour before first pitch. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a rally towell that replicates the 2017 Orange Friday jerseys the Shorebirds will wear again this season. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports AM 960 and the MiLB First Pitch app begins at 6:50 p.m. with Will DeBoer on the call.