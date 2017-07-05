Seven Things We've Learned About Chris Carter

As players take their final breaks before training camp, The Redskins Blog will take a look back at the new faces from this offseason and what we’ve learned about them, football and otherwise, so far.

Today we’ll focus on linebacker Chris Carter .



1. He’s played on four teams in six years in the NFL.

In his 62 regular season game appearances, Carter has played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts, Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.

Entering his seventh NFL season, Carter adds the Washington Redskins to that list. With a career total 37 tackles and a pass defended, he hopes to build on those numbers this year.

2. He looks forward to playing as a Redskin.

Carter took to Instagram to express his enthusiasm for being signed with the team. Though he has put in years of hard work in the NFL, he still values each opportunity, crediting much of his success to his supportive family.

Carter’s post highlighted his appreciation: “Beyond excited to announce my signing with the Washington Redskins today. Praises to the most high for allowing me another year to continue my dream. Big thanks to ALL (and its a lot of em) my family and close friends who have supported and encouraged me along my journey.”

3. He joins an established outside linebacker unit in Washington.

Though Carter is a 6-year veteran, he will be a new player to the Redskins outside linebacker group. He and rookie Ryan Anderson are the unit’s two additions this season, but Carter is the only outside linebacker free agent acquisition. He joins Ryan Kerrigan , Junior Galette , Trent Murphy , Preston Smith , Houston Bates , and Lynden Trail in the existing unit.

Head coach Jay Gruden looks forward to working with the outside linebackers and believes that the depth at the position will allow all of its players to grow and improve.

“I think outside linebacker is exciting,” Gruden said. “We have some good players, so it’s very exciting. I think we put together a pretty good team, a deep team.”

An abundance of players creates competition, but Gruden recognizes Carter’s strengths within the group.

“Chris Carter is excellent on special teams and can rush…” Gruden said.“It’s just a really solid room top to bottom—all eight of them.”

4. He had a stand-out senior season at Fresno State.

The California native played for the Bulldogs for four years, becoming WAC Defensive Player of the Year as a senior.

That season, Carter was seventh overall in NCAA Divison I and No. 1 in the WAC in sacks (11), along with 16.5 tackles for loss. This performance solidified his status as a fifth-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, going No. 162 overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

5. He impressed at the 2011 NFL combine.

With a 40-yard dash time of 4.62 seconds, Carter recorded the second fastest time among all defensive linemen that year.

He also had the fourth highest vertical jump (36 inches) and tied J.J. Watt for the second quickest three-cone drill time (6.88 seconds).

6. Football runs in his family.

Carter’s brother, David, was drafted in the sixth round of the 2011 draft by the Arizona Cardinals and has since played for the Dallas Cowboys, Oakland Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears. He is currently a free agent.

Carter’s cousin Andre Baccellia plays for the University of Washington at wide receiver and was selected Academic All-Pac-12 Second Team as a redshirt freshman.

7. He is preparing for life after the NFL.

Though Carter has contributed to the league for six seasons amassing only a single injury, he understands that his playing career can end at any time, for any reason. Enjoying the present while planning for the future, Carter returned to school to earn his MBA from the University of Miami.