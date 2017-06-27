Seven Things We've Learned About Terrelle Pryor Sr.

As players take their final breaks before training camp, The Redskins Blog will take a look back at the new faces from this offseason and what we’ve learned about them, football and otherwise, since their arrival.

To start off, we’ll focus on wide receiver Terrelle Pryor Sr.

1. He was a record-setting quarterback.

Selected by the Oakland Raiders in the third round of the 2011 supplemental draft, Ohio State product Terrelle Pryor Sr. entered the NFL as a quarterback. In addition to his experience with the Raiders, Pryor also trained at this position for the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals.

In a 2013 Raiders game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pryor ran for a 93-yard touchdown, the longest rushing play by a quarterback in NFL history.

At Jeannette (Pa.) High School, Pryor completed more than 4,000 passing yards and rushing yards, becoming the first player in the state to do so.

2. He feels at home with the Redskins.

After training with five different NFL teams in six years, Pryor looks forward to establishing himself in Washington.

“I love it,” he said of the area. “The people are wonderful. Great people, great food…it’s great.”

Playing for the Redskins, Pryor also experiences interactions with the team’s fans on a constant basis.

“[The fans] welcomed me with open arms and it made me feel at home, made me feel wanted and that they were excited about me being on the team, so it was very exciting,” he said.

“It’s a blessing being in this type of situation with a great fan base, and I really enjoy it.”

3. He has a great relationship with quarterback Kirk Cousins .

As members of the offense, Pryor and Cousins must maintain an understanding, but the connection that they’ve fostered surpasses average quarterback-wide receiver communication.

“He’s an enthusiastic guy,” Cousins said of Pryor. “He’s always wanting to run another route. ‘Let’s try it again, let’s do it again,’ just a positive attitude and he’s been a joy to work with thus far. I’m really looking forward to trying to get him as many touches as possible and allow him to impact our team in any way he can.”

“Since the first day everything just came on well,” Pryor said of working with Cousins. “Right from the start, you know, everything’s moving and it feels real good, you know, it’s real easy, it’s coming simple.”

Even head coach Jay Gruden has witnessed the pair’s positive interactions.

“They have no trouble communicating,” Gruden said. “Terrelle is not set in his ways. Kirk is not set in his ways. They’re always talking and communicating, ‘How you want to do this? This is how we want it done.’ And then I’ll jump in there, ‘No, this is…’ There’s always communication and it’s good.”

4. He plays with a passion.

Pryor revealed that struggles in his past motivate his pursuit of greatness for the future.

“I think it’s just from having roads of failure, you know, and coming from the places I’ve been,” Pryor said of his dominant playing style. “Growing up not having money and growing up being with my mom living, really, check to check, that fuels me. It fuels me to be great and great for my teammates because I know that the guys are counting on me just like I count on them as well.”

5. He looks forward to working against cornerback Josh Norman .

In the Redskins’ 31-20 victory over the Browns last season, Pryor, as a member of the Browns, battled Norman in a wide receiver-cornerback matchup. He caught a touchdown, but Norman also snagged an interception in front of him to seal the game.

With the two now on the same team, they will have the opportunity to challenge each other in practice.

“I’m very excited, you know, because at the end of the day, iron sharpens iron,” Pryor said. “I’m not saying whether I’m on his level or I’m not saying anything like that. What I do know is that he’s a competitor and I competed against him at a high level. He competed against me at a high level and he’s a very competitive guy, a very fiery guy.

“The opportunity to compete with somebody that wants to be great, I mean, I’ll take that every day. I’m very excited about that because I know he’s going to help me and I can help him because I’m going to compete my butt off. I think at the end of the day that’s what helps get your team better.”

6. He’s deceptively fast.

With a 6-foot-4 frame, Pryor is the tallest wide receiver on the team. His size and stride length disguises his speed, however, causing many to underestimate how fast he’s actually going.

“You know, Terrelle is a different guy when he is running,” head coach Gruden said. “He is such a long strider that it doesn’t look like he is running that fast. So we have underthrown him like a dozen times already in two weeks. So it is just a matter of the quarterbacks getting used to it. Once he gets his feet churning, he’s fast, so they’ve got to trust that he’s going to go get it…They’ve got to understand, they’ve got to really stick that back foot in the ground and launch it for him because he will go get it.”

Pryor acknowledges that his height distorts the perception of his run, forcing quarterbacks such as Kirk Cousins to adapt.

“It’s a lot different, you know, I’m bigger and my body movement is different than I’m sure that some guys he’s played with,” Pryor said. “You play with guys that are about 6-foot, you know, 5-11, guys like that, so I think the movement and how I run, and how it’s deceptive, it’s kind of like it doesn’t look like I’m really flying, but I’m flying, so it’s different things like that that he has to feel out, and he will.”

7. He loves sharing his workouts on social media.

Day or night, rain or shine, solo or sidekicked, Pryor is constantly refining his skills.

It’s nice to get it in w a person that got maximum energy and positive all day long no matter what thrown at us. @AB84 pic.twitter.com/DdCkZzJDUo — Terrelle Pryor SR (@TerrellePryor) June 24, 2017

From late-night agility drills with his son to offseason yoga with Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, Pryor’s Twitter posts update fans and followers on his latest training techniques.