Severe storms to hammer central US repeatedly this week

As warm and more humid air surges northward, the risk of thunderstorms and severe weather will ramp up over parts of the central United States this week.

Thunderstorms have been suppressed over much of the Plains and Midwest due to an unusually large shield of dry and cool air for late June.

“The break in severe weather will come to an end over much of the Central states,” according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Kristina Pydynowski.

Rural agricultural areas as well as towns and large cities in the region should be prepared for the return of travel disruptions as well as the risk of damaging wind, hail, flooding and power outages.

A few storms can become severe on Monday evening over portions of New Mexico, western Texas, southeastern Colorado, the Oklahoma Panhandle and southwestern Kansas.

“The greatest risk from the storms over the southern High Plains into Monday night will be from localized high winds,” according to AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologist Brian Knopick.

On Tuesday, the coverage and intensity of the severe weather will increase and shift northward.

Storms will erupt over the central and northern High Plains during late Tuesday afternoon and evening.

“The strongest storms from northwestern Kansas to western and central North Dakota will be capable of producing all facets of severe weather including high winds, large hail, torrential downpours and even an isolated tornado,” according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Krissy Pydynowski.

“During Tuesday night, the storms will cluster together and may lead to a flooding and damaging wind threat from eastern Nebraska and western Iowa to the eastern part of the Dakotas and western Minnesota,” Pydynowski said.

It is possible the storms will hold off until after the conclusion of Game 2 of the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the severe weather threat will begin to shift eastward and southward. These two days, storms will threaten a more populated area of the middle of the nation.

The risk of severe thunderstorms will extend from the upper part of the Great Lakes to the central Plains at midweek.

The greatest potential for storms packing isolated tornadoes will extend from southern Minnesota and central Wisconsin to eastern Nebraska, Iowa, northwestern Illinois, northern Missouri and northeastern Kansas on Wednesday.

The severe storms could reach Milwaukee, Chicago and Kansas City, Missouri, late in the day or during Wednesday evening.

On Thursday, the greatest threat for severe weather may extend from southern Nebraska and northern Kansas to central Illinois.

By the end of the week, the risk of thunderstorms and localized severe weather will increase along with the humidity in the eastern part of the nation.

