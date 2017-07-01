Severe Thunderstorm Warning Until 6:30pm – Sussex & Kent County, DE/Caroline & Talbot County, MD

UPDATED 6:45pm – Caroline County Watch Alert no longer in effect

==================================

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all of Delaware Until 9pm

==================================

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning that affects the following WGMD locations:

Sussex County,DE

Kent County,DE

Caroline County,MD

Talbot County,MD

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Until 630 PM EDT for…

West central Sussex County in southern Delaware…

Southern Kent County in central Delaware…

Talbot County in eastern Maryland…

Southeastern Queen Anne’s County in northeastern Maryland…

Caroline County in eastern Maryland…

* At 538 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Oakland to Oxford, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to trees and power lines.

* Locations impacted include… Easton, Denton, Harrington, Camden, Federalsburg, Greensboro, Oakland, Ridgely, Trappe, Preston, Oxford, Bowers, Goldsboro, Queen Anne, Woodside, Viola, Smithville, Rising Sun-Lebanon, Starr and Jumptown.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.