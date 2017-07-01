Sewers, Idling Vehicles, Elections – All Dealt with by State Lawmakers

For years, front footage was the only method to calculate sewer assessments in Sussex County. That will be changing now that the General Assembly has approved Senate Bill 99, which amends the state Code which will provide a broad list of possible methods of determining the amount of the sewer assessment for each property – including, but not limited to front footage, usage, fixtures and other factors. The measure will go into effect when it’s signed by the governor.

Several years ago the Delaware General Assembly enacted a law that made leaving cars unattended and idling with the keys in the ignition illegal. Car theft was the primary reason for the measure. Now with improved technology, a car can be started remotely – with NO key in the ignition. State lawmakers have approved HB 224 which excludes motor vehicles that are started by a remote starter or other similar device without a key in the ignition and that would be rendered inoperable without the key in the ignition or present within the vehicle. The bill is waiting for the Governor’s signature.

Several measures that pertain to elections were enacted by the General Assembly on the last day of the session however a bill to change the date of the Delaware primary election has not been voted on by the General Assembly. House Bill 89 would change the date of the primary elections for statewide, county and municipal office to the 4th Tuesday in April – which is the date of the presidential primary in presidential election years. The measure was moved out of committee on Thursday and was on the House Ready List.