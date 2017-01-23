Police have collared a registered sex offender who they believe is behind the murder and dismemberment of an unidentified woman discovered last week in a Bronx waste transfer station — following the grisly discovery of additional body parts in his home freezer.

Somorie Moses, 40, was arrested around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, after investigators found the woman’s head, hands and feet crammed inside the icebox at his Flatbush home.

The ghoulish find comes just five days after a worker operating a payloader at the Metropolitan Transfer Station on Halleck Street in Hunts Point unearthed a torso and footless leg amid the trash.

Moses has been charged with concealment of a human corpse, and was awaiting arraignment Sunday.

The woman has yet to be identified, and the Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to announce an official cause of death.

