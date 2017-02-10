Sex-trafficking victim sues Netflix for revealing her identity in documentary

Netflix is being sued by a child sex-trafficking victim who was identified by a Denver police officer in their 2013 documentary on the sex trade called “Tricked.”

The victim, now an adult, claims in her lawsuit under the pseudonym Jane Roe, that Police Sergeant Daniel Steele identified her by her using real name and showed a photo of her during an interview featured in the documentary. The suit, which does not name Steele as a defendant, states the trauma inflicted by the film has caused her to relive her dark past and bring back memories of her drug addict mother.

In the film, Steele details the criminal case and how he came to know Roe.

‘We’d had a girl that my wife and I were mentoring named [Roe], who was actually the same age as my eldest daughter,’ he said. “[Roe] was 14-years-old and she started living with her mother, who was a drug addict, and mom decided that it would be a good idea to have her daughter start…[performing sex acts on]…local drug dealers to get drugs for free.”

Roe is mainly concerned that her young daughter will learn of her past.

“My daughter is not old enough to understand what happened to me,” she said in her affidavit according to the Denver Post. “I fear that my daughter will endure significant emotional distress if she learns of the way in which I was victimized as a child.”

Since seeing the film for the first time in 2016 after being informed of its existence by a family member, the woman claims she suffered “tremendous humiliation” and anxiety. Roe is suing Netflix and production company Three Generations.

Netflix, Three Generations and the Denver Police Department did not return Fox News’ request for comment.