Shallow earthquake rattles Indonesia's third-largest city

JAKARTA, Indonesia –  A shallow earthquake has rattled residents of Indonesia’s third-largest city Medan. There were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties.

The U.S. Geological Survey estimated the quake’s magnitude at 5.7 and said it struck Monday evening at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) southwest of Medan.

Susanti, a guest at a hotel in Medan, said by phone that she and dozens of other people ran outside after the quake struck.

She said, “I saw utility poles swaying. It was so scary.”

