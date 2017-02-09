Shanahan will be his own offensive coordinator for 49ers

On Wednesday Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch inked their new six-year contracts with the San Francisco 49ers. Naturally, the conversation now moves to potential additions to the 49ers coaching staff underneath the two men in charge. One job is already taken, however: Shanahan will be his own offensive coordinator.

Perhaps it should be no surprise that the NFL‘s best play caller last season will continue to call plays in 2017. A bad few plays in Super Bowl LI aside, Kyle Shanahan had a tremendous year to highlight an impressive career thus far as an NFL coach. Shanahan’s offenses have impressed almost everywhere he has been, so his game plan should continue to be implemented next season.

And be implemented it will. According to NFL.com’s Ian Rapaport, Kyle Shanahan will coordinate the San Francisco 49ers offense, even as he takes over head coaching duties for the franchise.

Last season Chip Kelly hired Curtis Modkins as his offensive coordinator, though Kelly retained true control of the offense. It appears Shanahan will not bother to hire a middle man, as the 37-year old coach will do it himself.

And if anyone can do this, Kyle Shanahan can. His numbers in Atlanta last year were remarkable. The 49ers may not have anyone like Matt Ryan or Julio Jones. Even so, Shanahan’s work with a myriad of quarterbacks inspires hope for the 49ers.

It is better for San Francisco that Shanahan be in charge of the offense. Simply put, there is not another man better for the job.

While Shanahan holds the reigns as both the head coach and offensive coordinator, the 49ers will, according to Rapaport, hire Rich Scanarello as quarterbacks coach and Mike McDaniel to help with the running game.

