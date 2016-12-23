Shania Twain says her new music is 'painful'

It has been 14 years since Shania Twain released an album, and the singer says her follow-up to 2002’s “Up!” will be available in the spring of 2017. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Twain details the album’s producers as well as her thought process throughout the album.

She’s experimented with GarageBand and ProTools over the years and had many beats and melodies saved on several recording devices, making it easier when it came down to putting the record together.

“It’s really fun to experiment with arrangements,” she says. “I did so many of my backing vocal arrangements — just being able to have all these multi-tracks and moving them around and experimenting that way. By the time I got into the studio, I was already quite familiar with what I wanted to do.”

Twain’s former husband, Robert “Mutt” Lange, produced her best-known albums. She enlisted producers Jake Gosling (Ed Sheeran, One Direction), Ron Aniello (Bruce Springsteen), Jacquire King (Kings of Leon), and songwriter-producer Matthew Koma on her forthcoming release.

“They’re all very different from each other,” she says of her collaborators. “And I’m a very focused person in the studio. It’s not like it’s not fun, but the joy comes in watching the whole thing grow and getting locked into that creative mode — that’s so indulgent for me.”

Twain describes her new music as “painful and melancholy ballads that evolved into completely upbeat songs.” The album isn’t all painful, though. She says she’ll have many triumphant girl-power songs and is confident about her new music.

“By the end, I felt like I had climbed a huge mountain and was standing on top of it, looking God in the eye, and saying, ‘I’m here! What do I gotta do next?’”