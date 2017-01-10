Shania Twain's career to exhibit at Country Music Hall of Fame

Shania Twain is the latest artist set to have an exhibit opening at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in 2017. The upcoming exhibit was announced Tuesday morning as part of the museum’s 50th anniversary celebration.

“It’s an honor to be a part of the Country Music Hall of Fame exhibitions for 2017,” Twain says in a statement. “Being able to re-visit favorite costumes, photographs and memories from my career has been a special feeling, especially as this year will see a new stage for me with a brand new album! I’m very excited to have these important creative moments on display.”

According to Rolling Stone, Twain’s exhibit will focus on a wide spectrum of her career, including her 1997 album “Come On Over” as well as previous tours. Props, costumes and music from the artist’s successful career will be on display. The singer’s exhibit will open on June 26 and run through 2018.

The timing of a new exhibit couldn’t be more perfect for the singer, as she is set to release a new album later this year. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Twain revealed her early production process and several producers assisting on her forthcoming album.

She enlisted the help of Jake Gosling (Ed Sheeran, One Direction), Ron Aniello (Bruce Springsteen), Jacquire King (Kings of Leon), and songwriter-producer Matthew Koma on the release.

“They’re all very different from each other,” she says of her collaborators. “And I’m a very focused person in the studio. It’s not like it’s not fun, but the joy comes in watching the whole thing grow and getting locked into that creative mode that’s so indulgent for me.”

Twain is the latest country artist announced with an exhibit in the Country Music Hall of Fame this year. Her exhibit follows the news of Jason Aldean‘s opening in May.