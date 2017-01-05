Shannon Doherty proclaims herself the #cancerslayer

Shannen Doherty won’t let cancer slow her down.

On Wednesday, the “90210” alumna posted a video of her dancing and staying active between radiation treatments, which she began in late November.

“Radiation is tiring,” she writes. “It builds up within you and sometimes one just struggles to keep their eyes open. You can see how tired I am here but I’m still moving!! Any movement is good during treatment, not just for the body, but for your mind as well. #CancerSlayer.”

With that, Doherty, 45, also introduced the world to “Maggie,” her radiation machine, which she’ll be seeing less of in the coming weeks. “I’ve seen Maggie five days a week for what seems like forever,” she explained in a second Instagram. “We have a love hate relationship. I love her because she’s part of the life saving treatment I’m receiving… One day, Maggie will be retired and the cure will be found…”

In August 2015, Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer. But by the following year, the cancer had spread from her breasts to her lymph nodes.

She and husband Kurt Iswarienko aren’t taking anything for granted. “I told him, ‘You need to enjoy every single second you have with me because I’m going to be dead in five years,’ and he just burst out in tears,” she said about her future.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.