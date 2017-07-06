Shannon reacts to Cam Newton comparing himself to LeBron, MJ, Kobe | UNDISPUTED

Is Cam Newton really the LeBron James of the NFL? Shannon Sharpe gives his thoughts to Skip Bayless.
More Undisputed Videos
Cam Newton the LeBron James of the NFL? Cam seems to think so | UNDISPUTED
Just now
Skip and Shannon debate the NBA Western Conference hierarchy after a flurry of moves | UNDISPUTED
11 hours ago
Terrell Owens discusses whether Jerry Rice is the greatest NFL WR of all time | UNDISPUTED
19 hours ago
Ex-Patriots OC Charlie Weis: ‘There’s no end in sight’ for Tom Brady’s career | UNDISPUTED
19 hours ago
Should Chris Bosh attempt an NBA comeback now that the Heat have waived him? | UNDISPUTED
20 hours ago
Gordon Hayward just made a big mistake by picking the Celtics | UNDISPUTED
23 hours ago