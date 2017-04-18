“They have not had the best offensive line, we’ve talked and talked about that, but I don’t think Peyton had the greatest offensive lines either protecting him. The trick was that Peyton, as we all know, he was getting rid of it as quickly as anybody ever got rid of it, and getting it to the right place quickly in ways that Andrew Luck has not been able to do.

I admire his guts and his courage and his fortitude, but in the end he’s taken way too much punishment. He’s almost like a running back who looks to run over people, and his body seems to be battered already, to me. Now he’s coming off of shoulder surgery. God bless him, I just don’t know. It seems like he’s going to be an injury waiting to happen from this point forward, because he’s taken unholy punishment for five long NFL seasons – and it helped turn him into a turnover machine.

…. He just makes too many mistakes because he’s trying too hard, to a fault. In the end, I think he hasn’t lived up to being the No. 1 overall pick And I’m not sure he ever will, because I’m not sure his body is going to cooperate with him from this point forward.”

Erik Williams Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports