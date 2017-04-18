Shannon Sharpe: Doc Rivers is running out of chances with the Clippers

“Skip, they gave up a first round pick, [Rivers] wanted out because Danny Ainge was moving all these pieces. Garnett was leaving and Rondo was leaving and Paul Pierce was leaving and Ray Allen had already left. So Doc’s like ‘I don’t want to be a part of this rebuilding thing… Danny, can you let me out of this contract? Not only did they let him out, he went to the Clippers. The Clippers gave up a first-round pick to get Doc.

We didn’t just hire you, we had to give up something to get you and we gave you total autonomy. So you’re picking the players, you’re coaching the players. And you can’t get me past the second round? You can’t get to the Western Conference Finals? Forget the NBA Finals!

How many more years is Doc supposed to get, Skip? I think four years is plenty with this nucleus.

Now CP3 is up this year, so is Blake. Skip, I need some results. At some point in time…. I’m in the results business. Now you can have results or you can have excuses. Pick a side and let’s play. So which one you want, Doc?”

Kirby Lee Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports