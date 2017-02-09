“The reaction I got during that heyday from lots of GMs and several coaches was ‘can you believe Tony Dungy, a good Christian man, would stoop to stealing signs? Because they considered those guys the masters of it. And at that point, Peyton was on such a pedestal as the most revered player in the National Football League. Now, again, we know a year or so ago some scandalous details about his misbehavior in college emerged, but at that point we did not know that.

And at that point, Peyton was considered just about the best role model in the NFL. So how could Peyton Manning stoop to stealing signs? Because they were so good already, on offense, you really need to steal the signs? It seemed, to all of their competitors, that should be beneath Tony Dungy’s dignity. Now I have nothing but respect for Tony, and I believe as a Christian man he does walk his talk, but in this case it bothered me that Tony would resort to that because I would think he would be one football coach who would say ‘we don’t need to stoop to that. Let’s do it the right way. Let’s do it straight-up.’

I don’t know how you define cheating. The old saying is ‘if you’re not cheating, you’re not trying.’ I do, in the end, consider it a form of cheating. It’s not illegal cheating, but to me, it’s cheating that was beneath the dignity of a Peyton and a Dungy at this point in their careers.”