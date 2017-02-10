Shannon Sharpe: LeBron James is playing way too many minutes

“At 32 years of age, LeBron is leading the league in minutes played with 37.7 minutes per game. That’s too many. The last four games of this road trip, he played 40 minutes against the Knicks on Saturday. He played 42 in an overtime game against the the Wizards, 38 on Wednesday night against the Pacers and 41 last night. Skip, that’s too many!

“This is the second time Tyronn Lue has thrown it out there that maybe the Big 3 won’t play. Keep it under wraps. Either they’re going to play or not going to play but you don’t need to announce it. Coach Popovich and the others guys that rest their players, they don’t say the guy might not play. Because once you plant that seed that there’s a possibility they might not play, it enters into their minds. And you don’t want that. Have them show up and go through their pregame routines and then say ‘Guys, you’re not playing.’

“When was the last time you’ve seen LeBron miss two dunks? Miss a layup at the rim? When was the last time you’ve seen LeBron ask to come out of a ball game? … If he keeps playing these minutes, they’re not going to the Finals to play Golden State.”

Mark D. Smith Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports