“I love what Steph came out and said. I like when athletes – particularly African American athletes – come out and take stances like this. Because they are, among our race’s most influential and beloved and well-respected people in this country. And like you said, Steph doesn’t do this normally. So when he does do it, it resonates even more powerfully.

Now, that said, I believe that our athletes, our black athletes, when they’re dealing with [President] Trump, whether you disengage from him or engage him… dealing with him, we have to be smart and strategic. I like what the Patriots are doing, the players that don’t want to go there to the White House, because that’s a ceremonial thing and it’s not going to accomplish anything – it’s a photo op and all that. Fine.

But if I’m an influential black athlete and I’m really concerned about the marginalized people in this country and I know I can meet with the president, I’m meeting with him. Now I’m not going in there to kiss his ring, and I’m not going in there so he can take pictures and say ‘oh he met with so-and-so.’ I’m going in there to share my concerns, and even things I would like to see done.

… This man is still the President of the United States and has the power to help and do things that can benefit our community. So I’m just saying let’s be smart about it.”

Cary Edmondson Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports