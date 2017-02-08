Shannon Sharpe: The Patriots should choose to skip White House visit as a team

“Devin McCourty’s saying ‘I cannot, in good conscience, come for a photo-op when I know what you stand for.’

Skip: If Shannon Sharpe were a leader of this year’s Patriots…. what would you encourage your team to do behind closed doors?

Shannon Sharpe: Not go. As a group. At the end of the day, you make the best decision, but I’m just saying, for us, the message that we are going to send that we are united, we are a team, we won this together. We’ve lost and cried and shed sweat and blood together. If we go – if part of us goes, and the other part stays – that says ‘divided.’ And so I would recommend that we do not go, that we do not attend.

Because we’re standing up against misogyny, we’re standing up against racism, xenophobia, that’s what we’re standing [up against]. It’s not about him. It’s about the other people that’s not Shannon Sharpe. That’s not Devin McCourty, that doesn’t have a voice.”

