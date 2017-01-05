Share a beer with Blake?

The company BEHIND the Grand Ole Opry and the Ryman Auditorium is opening two new venues in Tennessee and Oklahoma with the help of country star Blake Shelton.

At a press conference Thursday in Nashville, Shelton and Colin Reed, the CEO of Ryman Hospitality Properties, announced details about Ole Red Nashville and Ole Red Tishomingo, in the Oklahoma town where Shelton lives.

FOR THE LATEST FOOD & DRINK FEATURES FOLLOW FOX LIFESTYLE ON FACEBOOK

According to The Tennessean, Ryman’s renovation will cost an estimated $20 million and plans to open to the first Old Red in early 2018.

The name “Ole Red,” pays homage to the Grand Ole Opry as well as Shelton’s own 2001 hit “Ol’ Red” that helped launch his career. Although Shelton isn’t an owner, he will be the face of the properties.

“We’re launching this new brand with Blake Shelton, and I think that’s the exciting thing for our company,” Reed told press Thursday. “Blake has been an artist who we have witnessed up close and personal for over 10 years now. We’ve watched his career go through this period, we’re friends with him and we have an extraordinary amount of regard for him.”

Nashville’s Ole Red will be a massive bar, covering 26,000 square feet. The venue will include a stage for live performances and karaoke on the first floor; a mezzanine level overlooking the stage and dance floor plus retail space. The bar is also set to have a private party area with room for up to 450 guests.

BLAKE SHELTON SENDS SPECIAL MESSAGE TO INJURED FAN

An opening date has not been announced for the second Ole Red property, which will be located in Shelton’s hometown of Tishomingo, Okla.

The Ryman Hospitality Properties is expanding its live entertainment portfolio, which also includes a new Opry-themed entertainment space in New York City.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.