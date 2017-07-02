Sharks sign Thornton to 1-year deal after losing Marleau

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) Joe Thornton is staying in San Jose for at least one more season, while longtime running mate Patrick Marleau is leaving for Toronto.

Thornton officially signed his contract to remain with the Sharks on Sunday, just hours after Marleau signed an $18.75 million, three-year deal with the Maple Leafs.

After being tied together as the faces of the Sharks ever since Thornton joined San Jose in November 2005, the two have now been separated. They teamed to help San Jose make it to the conference finals in 2010 and `11 and the Stanley Cup Final in 2016 but couldn’t deliver a championship to San Jose.

