Shaw turns in spotless outing in 15-9 win

Our offense picked us up today. They did a really good job getting us to where we needed to be.

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos Knott recaps comeback with Lindor and Perez HIGHLIGHTS: Indians complete comeback win 15-9 over Rangers Brandon Finnegan doesn’t believe injury is serious Price comments on Finnegan’s status, contemplates Reds roster move Chris Welsh: Injuries to pitching will open up opportunities for other Reds Napoli Returns to Cleveland More FOX Sports Ohio Videos »