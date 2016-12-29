SHEEN UNHINGED? Slammed for tweet asking God to 'take' Trump next

Charlie Sheen is facing a lot of heat for a tweet he wrote Wednesday night where he asked God to take President-elect Donald Trump next.

His tweet, which was seemingly in response to the recent deaths of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds said, “Dear God; Trump next, please!”

Dear God; Trump next, please!

Trump next, please!

Trump next, please!

Trump next, please!

Trump next, please!

Trump next, please! 🖕🏾 © — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) December 29, 2016

The Twitterverse immediately slammed Sheen for his tweet, calling the actor a “scumbag” and a “useless cockroach.”

Sheen has yet to respond to the backlash. His tweet is pinned to the top of his Twitter profile.

@HollandTaylor @charliesheen wishing his death? really? how low can you people be? — Lenya (@lenyanw) December 29, 2016

@charliesheen no matter how bad life gets, I never actively root for someone to die. That is a truly evil soul. — Nick Paredes (@npthree) December 29, 2016

.@charliesheen through your ridiculous decisions and horrendous choices, everyday Americans prayed for you. You just lost a lot of us. #Sick — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) December 29, 2016

@charliesheen 1) *Highly* offensive, inappropriate, & unpatriotic 2) Does God need repetition to hear? 3) You gave the middle finger to God. — Joseph Steinberg (@JosephSteinberg) December 29, 2016

@charliesheen Please never wish bad things to someone else because this can turn back to you and who you love. — Mrs. T. W. Miller🌼 (@IAmAphroditeOz) December 29, 2016

@charliesheen jeez, have some class. That’s way out of line. — Guatón Dave (@AnalSystemist) December 29, 2016

A rep for Sheen did not immediately return FOX411’s request for comment.

Sheen is by far not the first celebrity to face heat for taking aim at Trump. Alec Baldwin called him “the most reviled candidate in our history” and Madonna likened Trump’s win to the feeling one gets one someone dies.

Former “House” star Lisa Edelstein came under fire when she tweeted, “RIP Alan Thicke. Seems like everyone is checking out before the Trumpacolypse.”

Robert De Niro called Trump “stupid,” and a “punk” and that he would like “to punch him in the face,” but he has since softened his tone.

After receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom, De Niro said: “I would only say that we’re all hoping, waiting and hoping, that [Trump] will lead the country in a way that’ll benefit everyone and benefit our neighbors around the world.”