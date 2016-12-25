The war of words between wide receiver Brandon Marshall and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson escalated Saturday following the Jets’ 41–3 loss to the Patriots.

This time, it was Richardson doing most of the talking.

After Marshall called the loss “embarrassing,” Richardson said that Marshall “should be embarrassed,” according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

When reporters asked Richardson to elaborate, the defensive tackle failed to offer much of an explanation.

“No reason,” he said. “He just should be. He knows what he did.”

The episode is just the latest in a series of locker room episodes involving the two Jets players this season.

After New York lost to the Chiefs in Week 3, Marshall and Richardson had an intense exchange in the locker room after the game, according to Cimini. And more recently, Marshall called a crass Snapchat video posted by Richardson “unacceptable.” Richardson responded that he didn’t care what Marshall said.

The Jets, who are 4–11, finish their season at home against the Bills next week.

This article originally appeared on