Sherri Shepherd has no regrets about leaving “The View” in 2014.

“Oh my God, are you kidding me?” she said when asked about the show “…I’m always texting Whoopi [Goldberg] going ‘say this, say this’… It’s like breaking up with your boyfriend. Why do you want to go back and sleep with him?”

Shepherd said her days on the show were meant to end.

“Keep moving forward,” she said. “Barbara [Walters] is not there now. She taught me everything I know. Whoopi was wonderful but it’s time to move on. It’s time for new people to be at the table.”

Plenty of new people have sat at “The View” table since Shepherd left. Co-hosts like Jenny McCarthy, Candace Cameron Bure and Raven Symone have come-and-gone in recent seasons.

Shepherd said she isn’t sure if the show, which has struggled somewhat in recent seasons, should wrap up its run soon.

“Every good thing must come to an end,” she said. “So I don’t know if it’s time, but my good thing came to an end after Barbara left and I don’t regret it. It was one of the best experiences of stepping out and doing something I had never done before. I [went from being] a stand-up comic and a sitcom actress to being a co-host on ‘The View.’ So it was wonderful for me.”

The star said the show was great while she was there.

“My experience with ‘The View’… I loved it,” she gushed. “It was eight years of bliss; Barbara Walters was very hard on me but she helped me find my voice as Sherri Shepherd. I do miss it.”

These days, the actress is currently gearing up for her new role in NBC’s comedy “Trial & Error,” which premieres March 7th on NBC.



You can follow Blanche Johnson on Twitter @blancheFOXLA.