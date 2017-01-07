24.8 F
Sherri Shepherd sorry for posting Ricky Harris funeral video

Sherri Shepherd has apologized for sharing a video from the funeral of comedian Ricky Harris.

Sherri Shepherd has apologized for sharing video of a fight at the funeral of comedian and actor Ricky Harris.

The former co-host of “The View” posted video to Periscope on Tuesday expressing her outrage at the fight during the gathering in Long Beach, California. She explained in the video that someone came inside the funeral home and went toward rapper Snoop Dogg. She said Snoop’s bodyguard tackled the man “and then it was just a big fight.”

The videos were reposted by TMZ.

Shepherd says in a statement that posting the video was “an impulsive and emotional reaction after what I later learned was a misunderstanding” and that she’s “sorry for any distress the video caused.”

She says she “would never have imagined” TMZ would use the video for a story.

