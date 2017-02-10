Shia gets shut down

A Queens museum said Friday it is shuttering its controversial anti-President Trump exhibit dreamed up by actor Shia LaBeouf, conceding that the installation has become a “flashpoint for violence,” The Post has learned.

A webcam mounted on a wall outside Astoria’s Museum of the Moving Image — titled “HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US” — began filming on Inauguration Day, and was to be in place 24/7, for the duration of Trump’s presidency.

But clashes between pro- and anti-Trump forces were too much for museum brass to justify the art project.

“The installation created a serious and ongoing public safety hazard for the museum, its visitors, its staff, local residents and businesses,” the museum said in a statement.

“While the installation began constructively, it deteriorated markedly after one of the artists was arrested at the site of the installation and ultimately necessitated this action.”

The statement said the controversy led to “numerous arrests” and prompted around-the-clock police patrols.

Those busted included LaBeouf, who was put in cuffs at a late January scuffle at the oddball installation.

Neighbors complained about noisy visitors loitering on their porches in the early morning hours, urinating and smoking marijuana, the local community board said.

Following a deluge of complaints, the 114th Precinct has set up a 24-hour patrol presence outside the museum, the NYPD said.

Community leaders and neighbors said something had to be done.

“Why don’t they put the cam inside the museum? That has been raised by some individuals,” said Community Board 1 District Manager Florence Koulouris.

“The concern is the quality of life. There’s action going on during unacceptable hours. The museum needs to find a way to make the project better for everyone involved,” she said.

Meanwhile, a prominent museum board trustee had slammed the project as misguided, and said it was authorized without her input.

“I was not told. I don’t really know how it happened. I was upset when I found out about it,” said Claire Shulman, a former Queens borough president.

“It was a mistake to do it. It’s unsafe for a public institution to do a project like this,” said Shulman, a Democrat.

“It’s inappropriate for that location. It’s a city building. It’s a city institution. It’s one of the finest institutions in the city.”

While valuing free speech, Shulman noted the American Museum is a tax-exempt, not-for-profit institution that is barred from engaging in partisan politics.

Opened in 1988, the Museum of the Moving Image showcases the art, history, technique and technology of film, television and digital media.

It is housed in a city-owned building and receives hundreds of thousands of dollars in government grants every year.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.