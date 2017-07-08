Shia LaBeouf arrested in Georgia for public intoxication

Shia LaBeouf is in trouble again.

The actor was arrested for public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and obstruction early Saturday in Georgia, according to TMZ and is reportedly still in custody.

The troubled star was recently filming his new film “The Peanut Butter Falcon” in Savannah and a few weeks ago was reportedly spotting urinating in the ocean on Tybee Island in Georgia.

Sadly this is not the first time the “Transformers” star has run afoul of the law.

A few months ago he was arrested in New York after shoving a man at an anti-President Trump “He Will Not Divide Us” display at the Museum of the Moving Image.

In 2015 he was arrested in Austin, Texas for public intoxication and in March of that year he had a drunken outburst at a New York performance of “Cabaret” where he shouted and slapped star Alan Cumming’s behind.

The former Disney star tussled with security and police and was accused of spitting at police as they took him into custody.