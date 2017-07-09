Shia LaBeouf tried to dodge arrest by running to hotel

By FOX News -
20

What a butthead.

Hollywood bad-boy Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Georgia Saturday morning for being drunk and disorderly after a stranger wouldn’t give him a cigarette, TMZ reported.

LaBeouf, 31, was cuffed and taken into custody in Savannah around 4 a.m. for public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and obstruction, after the stranger refused to spot him a cancer stick and the actor flew off the handle.

The former Disney star then attempted to avoid arrest by running to a nearby hotel, where he was nabbed.

“He became disorderly, using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present,” police said in a statement.”He was told to leave the area and refused, becoming aggressive toward the officer.”

The sometimes troubled actor was released from jail after posting a $7,000 bond, police said.

The actor had recently been filming “The Peanut Butter Falcon” in the area.

Click here to read more in the New York Post.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR