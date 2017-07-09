Shia LaBeouf tried to dodge arrest by running to hotel

What a butthead.

Hollywood bad-boy Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Georgia Saturday morning for being drunk and disorderly after a stranger wouldn’t give him a cigarette, TMZ reported.

LaBeouf, 31, was cuffed and taken into custody in Savannah around 4 a.m. for public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and obstruction, after the stranger refused to spot him a cancer stick and the actor flew off the handle.

The former Disney star then attempted to avoid arrest by running to a nearby hotel, where he was nabbed.

“He became disorderly, using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present,” police said in a statement.”He was told to leave the area and refused, becoming aggressive toward the officer.”

The sometimes troubled actor was released from jail after posting a $7,000 bond, police said.

The actor had recently been filming “The Peanut Butter Falcon” in the area.

